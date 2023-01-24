Baker’s Mark: Amy Garcia creates special one-year anniversary cake for Morning Break

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:54 AM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Amy Garcia is the head baker at Mother of Macros Meal Prep. She’s been with us for all the big moments on Morning Break, like the show’s 100th episode in June 2022. So it was only fitting that she come back Tuesday for Morning Break’s one year anniversary!

Watch Tuesday’s demonstration with Amy Garcia to learn how to decorate this anniversary cake.

This Valentine’s Day, Mother of Macros is offering Clean Cheatz boxes filled with delicious goodies. Pre-orders are now available on the Café website and are likely to sell out quickly. For your chance to win a free box, go to Mother of Macros’ Instagram and Facebook pages and find the Valentine’s Day promotion. Like the postand tag two people who you think would like this box or to whom you want to give a hint that you would like this box. They’ll choose one Instagram and one Facebook winner at random. Click here to learn more about Mother of Macros Meal Prep.

