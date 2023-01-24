1 killed, 1 hurt in mining accident in northeast Nevada

The U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration said Tuesday the accident involved hand tools at...
The U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration said Tuesday the accident involved hand tools at the Goldstrike Underground operation(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:50 PM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKO, Nev. (AP) - One miner was killed and another injured in an accident at an underground mine in northeast Nevada, Nevada Gold Mines reported Tuesday.

The worker who was injured in the accident in Eureka County on Monday was treated at an area hospital and released, the company said. No names have been released.

The U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration said Tuesday the accident involved hand tools at the Goldstrike Underground operation, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Carlin, but no other details have been released.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and coworkers of the employees involved,” the company said in a statement. It has more than 7,000 employees in Nevada.

The last hardrock mining fatality in Nevada was nearly a year ago when a truck driver was killed in a crash on Feb. 14 at NGM’s Cortez Underground Mine, the Elko Daily Fress Press reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amerigas tank in Rancho Haven
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
Reno Public Market
Reno Public Market to host Grand Opening Weekend
Omar Garcia-Madrigal
Carson City attempted kidnapping suspect arrested
The crash on Keystone
Car crashes into building on Keystone
Police say the incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning
Update: Reward offered in Sparks hit and run

Latest News

Fallon man wanted for sexual assault of a child extradited from Mexico
A file image of wild horses
BLM increases reward offer for info on shooting of 5 horses
BLM seeks comment on gold exploration expansion
Vincent Joseph Hoff
Driver arrested in Sparks fatal crash