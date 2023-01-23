WCSO reminding community to move over for first responders

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - January is Move Over Month and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is reminding Northern Nevadans to move over for first responders.

Laws went into place in 2003 requiring drivers move over for emergency response vehicles. Since then, that law has been expanded to crashes, debris, NDOT vehicles, tow trucks, mail carriers, and pretty much everyone else pulled over on the side of the road.

In some cases, there may be heavy traffic or bad weather and moving over just isn’t possible. If that happens, deputies say to slow down.

“If you cannot safely move over to the lane next to you or further from the accident scene, just reduce your speed,” said Sergeant Kristin Vietti with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. “Be attentive, pay attention to what’s going on in the area, and just be really cautious as you travel through these areas.”

Sergeant Vietti says the law helps keep everyone safe and helps them work more comfortably on the side of the road.

“Nobody wants to get struck by a vehicle and cars do move really quick and sometimes that’s only a two to three foot distance between a vehicle coming by you on the side and you may be standing there right on the side of the road. So for anybody, in that circumstance, it’s scary and unsafe for everybody.”

The weather we’ve been seeing lately also makes moving over more important, as ice is a big concern.

You can find more information on the Move Over Law here.

