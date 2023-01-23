RPD releases body cam footage of officer involved shooting at west Reno apartment complex

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department has released the body camera footage from the officer involved shooting that took place on January 8th.

WARNING: The video is extremely graphic in nature. Click here to watch.

It happened at around 6:30 p.m. that night when Reno Police officers responded to an apartment complex on Sky Valley Dr. on a call of suspicious circumstances.

After an interaction with two men, multiple shots were exchanged between two Reno police officers and the subjects.

One of the RPD officers was hit by gunfire and was transported to a local hospital. There is a gofundme page set up for him.

Police say both suspects were shot during the incident. One of them died, while the other was taken to a hospital.

