Reward offered in Sparks robbery

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:03 AM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $1,500 for the arrest and prosecution of a suspect wanted in the robbery of a store in Sparks.

Sunday night, Sparks Police responded to Yum Yums Vapor & Head Shop for a robbery that had just happened.

The suspect was identified as an unknown race male adult, around 5-foot-9 wearing a tie die San Franscisco sweatshirt, blue jeans, a black mask, and armed with a firearm.

He demanded money from the cashier and fled with an undisclosed amount of it. The cashier was unharmed, and the suspect fled before police could arrive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sparks Police Department at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Below is a photo of the suspect.

Surveillance footage of the robbery suspect
Surveillance footage of the robbery suspect(Sparks Police Department)

