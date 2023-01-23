Natural Light debuts new ‘retro’ can design

Beer company Natural Light is redesigning its beer cans to mirror their old one.
Beer company Natural Light is redesigning its beer cans to mirror their old one.(Anheuser-Busch)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:09 PM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Out with the new, in with the old.

Cans of Natural Light will soon be getting a retro-inspired makeover.

The look mirrors the “Natty Light” can design from 1979 as part of the company’s campaign to mature the identity of the beer, which is most popular amongst college-aged people.

There’s been no word yet from the company on when the new look will be unveiled nationwide.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amerigas tank in Rancho Haven
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
Reno Public Market
Reno Public Market to host Grand Opening Weekend
Omar Garcia-Madrigal
Carson City attempted kidnapping suspect arrested
The newly renovated ‘Red Dog’ lift is open for business. A high speed six-seater lift that...
“Red Dog Day” at Palisades Tahoe
Police say the incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning
Update: Reward offered in Sparks hit and run

Latest News

Four Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy
In this courtroom sketch, Elon Musk, left, with shareholder attorney Nicholas Porritt, appears...
Elon Musk: Tweets about taking Tesla private weren’t fraud
Pros and cons of home improvement projects
Have a plan for home improvement projects
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police: 2 students dead, adult hurt in Des Moines shooting
Have a plan for home improvement projects