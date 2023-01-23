Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains why we lose our balance as we get older

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:44 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. from Gates Brain Health, explained how the cerebellum in the brain controls balance. As we get older, our ability to balance worsens. There are also neurological conditions that can impact balance, but fortunately there are treatment options available.

Watch Monday’s interview to learn if scheduling an appointment with Dr. Gates is right for you.

Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. For more information, follow Gates Brain Health on Facebook.

