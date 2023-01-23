Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada kick-off 2023 cookie season with brand new cookie flavor

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Girl Scout cookie season is underway in Northern Nevada. The Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada will be selling packages of all your favorite cookies at local businesses around the area beginning Friday, Feb. 17.

The newest flavor is the Raspberry Rally. It’s kind of like the popular Thin Mint but with raspberry flavoring inside a chocolate exterior.

CEO Ann Nelson, director of community engagement Christine Church and Girl Scout ambassador Mara Mactutis stopped by Morning Break to talk about the cookies, the Girl Scouts and the difference the organization makes in the lives of young women.

To learn more about the GSSN, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

