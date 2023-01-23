Donate to FISH before the end of the month to double your impact to the Carson City non-profit

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Local non-profit, FISH (Friends in Service Helping), is raising money for its student housing revitalization project. Now through Jan. 31, donations will be matched dollar for dollar thanks to an anonymous donor.

Jim Peckham, executive director, stopped by Morning Break to encourage the community to get involved in helping FISH provide Food, Instruction, Shelter, and Healthcare to folks in Carson City.

The overall financial need for the student housing project is $16 million. FISH has already raised more than half of the money, and this month they’re striving to get at least $250,000 more as part of a match campaign. Each dollar donated will be matched until Tuesday, Jan. 31. Learn more about the project here.

When you donate online, you can choose to donate directly to the service you would like. All funds donated will be dedicated directly to the service of your choosing.

Learn more about FISH on its website, Facebook and Instagram pages.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.