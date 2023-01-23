Donate to FISH before the end of the month to double your impact to the Carson City non-profit

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:46 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Local non-profit, FISH (Friends in Service Helping), is raising money for its student housing revitalization project. Now through Jan. 31, donations will be matched dollar for dollar thanks to an anonymous donor.

Jim Peckham, executive director, stopped by Morning Break to encourage the community to get involved in helping FISH provide Food, Instruction, Shelter, and Healthcare to folks in Carson City.

The overall financial need for the student housing project is $16 million. FISH has already raised more than half of the money, and this month they’re striving to get at least $250,000 more as part of a match campaign. Each dollar donated will be matched until Tuesday, Jan. 31. Learn more about the project here.

When you donate online, you can choose to donate directly to the service you would like. All funds donated will be dedicated directly to the service of your choosing.

Learn more about FISH on its website, Facebook and Instagram pages.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amerigas tank in Rancho Haven
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
Reno Public Market
Reno Public Market to host Grand Opening Weekend
Omar Garcia-Madrigal
Carson City attempted kidnapping suspect arrested
The newly renovated ‘Red Dog’ lift is open for business. A high speed six-seater lift that...
“Red Dog Day” at Palisades Tahoe
Police say the incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning
Update: Reward offered in Sparks hit and run

Latest News

Seal of Nevada located at legislative building Carson City
Nevada governor to expand on top priorities in key speech
Sparks Police Dept.
Reward offered in Sparks robbery
Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada
Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada kick-off 2023 cookie season with brand new cookie flavor
Dr. Randall Gates
Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains why we lose our balance as we get older