Car crashes into building on Keystone

The crash on Keystone
The crash on Keystone(The Reno Firefighters Association)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:29 PM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A car crashed into a building early Monday morning, the Reno Fire Department says.

It was reported at 1:49 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Keystone Avenue.

Reno Fire says there was no major structural damage and no one was injured in the crash.

The building was boarded up and it is not known as of the publishing of this article whether the driver was cited or arrested. KOLO 8 News Now will update this article as more information becomes available.

