Car crashes into building on Keystone

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A car crashed into a building early Monday morning, the Reno Fire Department says.

It was reported at 1:49 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Keystone Avenue.

Reno Fire says there was no major structural damage and no one was injured in the crash.

The building was boarded up and it is not known as of the publishing of this article whether the driver was cited or arrested. KOLO 8 News Now will update this article as more information becomes available.

The crash on Keystone (The Reno Firefighters Association)

