“Bigger than Roe” Pro-Choice Rally on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade decision

By Crystal Garcia
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Pro-choice supporters gathered outside of the state legislature building in Carson City on Sunday afternoon. January 22nd, 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision.

The local rally is just one of 200 rallys being held across the country in support of a woman’s right to choose.

“We are supporting our sisters in other states, they can’t dictate what is done to a man’s body; and they can’t dictate what we [women] can or can’t do with our body,” said Lois Stokes, organizer with Our Voices Count, Bans Off Our Bodies Northern Nevada.

Hundreds of thousands of people across the nation attended events planned in all 50 states, with the anchor event in Madison, Wisconsin.

