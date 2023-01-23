9 puppies found abandoned in cooler with closed lid, sheriff says

Tennessee officials said nine puppies were found in a cooler behind the Linden Firehall.
Tennessee officials said nine puppies were found in a cooler behind the Linden Firehall.(Nick Weems (Perry County Sheriff))
By Danica Sauter and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:37 AM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDEN, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Authorities said nine puppies were found in a cooler with a closed lid in Tennessee on Saturday.

Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems said someone heard faint cries coming from nearby a dumpster behind the firehall in Linden. When the person investigated, they found the cooler and the puppies. Weems said a few of them were almost dead.

Weems said the pups were taken to the jailhouse where they are being taken care of by female inmates.

“We are currently investigating the matter and will likely charge the one responsible in the next few days,” Weems said on his personal Facebook page.

WSMV reports four of the puppies have been adopted so far. Weems said they are still looking for anyone interested in adopting one or all.

Anyone who is interested is encouraged to visit the Perry County Jail at 582 Bethel Rd, Linden, Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amerigas tank in Rancho Haven
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
Reno Public Market
Reno Public Market to host Grand Opening Weekend
Omar Garcia-Madrigal
Carson City attempted kidnapping suspect arrested
The newly renovated ‘Red Dog’ lift is open for business. A high speed six-seater lift that...
“Red Dog Day” at Palisades Tahoe
Police say the incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning
Update: Reward offered in Sparks hit and run

Latest News

Seal of Nevada located at legislative building Carson City
Nevada governor to expand on top priorities in key speech
Andrew Stern, 28, was arrested on Monday and charged with illegal gambling, possession of a...
Man controlled illegal gambling facility while in prison, police say
Many women underestimate breast density as a risk factor for breast cancer, study shows.
Many women underestimate breast density as a risk factor for breast cancer, study shows
FILE - Alex Murdaugh appears in a mug shot. The former attorney is facing a double murder trial.
EXPLAINER: Alex Murdaugh goes on trial in 2021 killings of wife, son