Nevada returns home to collect win over Fresno State 75-69

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Holding the lead for over 39 minutes, Nevada women’s basketball defeated Fresno State 75-69 on Saturday at Lawlor Events Center.

Graduate student forward Megan Ormiston matched a career-high 26 points to lead all scorers while sophomore guard Audrey Roden scored 20 points, her second 20-point game of the season.

Nevada hit the ground running from the opening tip and scored two baskets in the first minute.

Fresno State responded with a driving layup and a free throw to cut the deficit to one point, but a 3-pointer from junior guard Tiffany Siu and a layup by freshman forward Kennedy Lee allowed Nevada to keep its lead at bay for the remainder of the first quarter.

After a back-and-forth second quarter battle, Fresno State capitalized off a Nevada turnover to make it a one possession game.

The Bulldogs made a layup with 40 seconds left in the first half to cut the Pack’s lead 31-29 going into the locker room.

Making 78 percent of their shots in the third quarter, Nevada stretched its lead to open the second half. Following a jumper that gave Fresno State a one-point lead, the Pack knocked down 11 of its 14 shots in the third quarter that allowed Nevada to easily regain its advantage.

Ormiston capped off the red-hot third quarter shooting performance with a layup off an assist from junior forward Lexie Givens with just over a minute to play in the third period.

Fresno State, however, did not go away quietly in the fourth quarter and chipped Nevada’s lead down to single digits halfway through the fourth quarter.

Making 17 of their 20 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter, Fresno State cut the deficit to as little as five points.

Nevada sealed the win off an Ormiston free throw and forcing a missed 3-pointer by Fresno State in the closing seconds. Nevada goes back on the road for two consecutive games, starting at San Jose State on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Postgame Notes

Graduate student forward Megan Ormiston matched a career-high 26 points to lead all scorers. She collected her third 20-point game of the season.

Sophomore guard Audrey Roden added 20 points, her second 20-point game of the season.

Nevada used 78 percent shooting (11-for-14) in the third quarter, the highest in any quarter for the Pack this season.

Nevada has now won three consecutive games over Fresno State.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.