Dayton man arrested after allegedly firing shots among houses

DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Dayton man Sunday for allegedly firing shots from a handgun while walking around the Quail Ridge subdivision.

Melvin Dewayne Cantrell, 39, was booked into the Lyon County Jail on charges of brandishing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner, firing a gun where someone might be endangered, reckless endangerment to the public and child endangerment, the sheriff’s office said.

Cantrell’s bail was $85,000.

The sheriff’s office had several reports of someone in the subdivision with a gun walking around and firing a gun. The sheriff’s office also said there was a juvenile on scene attempting to negotiate with him.

Deputies arrived and found Cantrell, who matched the description of the person firing the guns. He had two loaded guns. He surrendered immediately and was taken into custody.

There were no injuries.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Julie Redmond at 775-463-6600 extension 5001.

