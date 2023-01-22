Dayton man arrested after allegedly firing shots among houses

Melvin Dewayne Cantrell
Melvin Dewayne Cantrell(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 1:47 PM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Dayton man Sunday for allegedly firing shots from a handgun while walking around the Quail Ridge subdivision.

Melvin Dewayne Cantrell, 39, was booked into the Lyon County Jail on charges of brandishing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner, firing a gun where someone might be endangered, reckless endangerment to the public and child endangerment, the sheriff’s office said.

Cantrell’s bail was $85,000.

The sheriff’s office had several reports of someone in the subdivision with a gun walking around and firing a gun. The sheriff’s office also said there was a juvenile on scene attempting to negotiate with him.

Deputies arrived and found Cantrell, who matched the description of the person firing the guns. He had two loaded guns. He surrendered immediately and was taken into custody.

There were no injuries.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Julie Redmond at 775-463-6600 extension 5001.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amerigas tank in Rancho Haven
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
Reno Public Market
Reno Public Market to host Grand Opening Weekend
Plane crash graphic
Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead after emergency landing
The newly renovated ‘Red Dog’ lift is open for business. A high speed six-seater lift that...
“Red Dog Day” at Palisades Tahoe
Omar Garcia-Madrigal
Carson City attempted kidnapping suspect arrested

Latest News

The five-member Purdy family gather in one of two bedrooms they share in a house they rent with...
Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living
Gavel graphic
Ex-Las Vegas judge who resigned to settle ethics probe dies
Ashley's forecast
Ashley's forecast
Ormiston matches career high of 26; Roden's hot shooting in third quarter helps as well
Nevada returns home to collect win over Fresno State 75-69