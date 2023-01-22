Body found inside Winnemucca trailer after fire

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) -A man was found dead in a camp trailer fire early Friday in Winnemucca, the Winnemucca Police Department said.

The fire was in the 800 block of East Fourth Street. The Winnemucca Fire Department put out the fire. Investigators then found a dead man inside the trailer.

The Nevada State Fire Marshal’s Office is handling the investigation.

