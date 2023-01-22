Body found inside Winnemucca trailer after fire

Flashing lights graphic
Flashing lights graphic(KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:56 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) -A man was found dead in a camp trailer fire early Friday in Winnemucca, the Winnemucca Police Department said.

The fire was in the 800 block of East Fourth Street. The Winnemucca Fire Department put out the fire. Investigators then found a dead man inside the trailer.

The Nevada State Fire Marshal’s Office is handling the investigation.

