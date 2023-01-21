WCSO reports police dog Akim has died

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday announced that retired police dog Akim died Friday.

Born in 2010, Akim worked with Chief Deputy Corey Solferino with the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force until 2015.

Akim was able to enjoy many years of retirement with his family poolside in the backyard, under the covered patio, or chasing his brother and sister French Bulldogs,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Akim had crazy energy and soft-hearted disposition.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office grieves the passing of retired K9 Akim.

K9 Akim passed away with friends and family by his side at home yesterday. He will always be remembered for his “crazy” energy and soft-hearted disposition. pic.twitter.com/MONQyeu4fp — Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) January 21, 2023

