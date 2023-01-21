Sports Caravan, 1/20

1-20-23
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:58 PM PST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whew! What a Friday night!

The new-look Sports Caravan rolled on through Reno and Sparks with ten can’t-miss games from Northern Nevada.

Kurt Schroeder recaps the action from around town and shows you the plays of the week, team of the week, and player of the week as we get closer and closer to the postseason.

A special note, the Caravan will air Thursday, January 26. We don’t make the rules. We just enforce them.

Have a great weekend!

