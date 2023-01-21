Grand Opening celebration for Reno Public Market

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - January 20th, 2023, the community gathered with local dignitaries outside the newest food hall in the West for the official grand opening celebration of the Reno Public Market.

The one-stop shop offers guests a true Reno foodie experience. Featuring over a dozen local food vendors, offering a variety of dishes and cuisines.

Crystal Garcia live at 5p at the grand opening celebration of the Reno Public Market

The completion of this seven-year project revitalizes the space that used to be Shoppers Square.

To learn more about the Reno Public Market, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.