Jeremy Renner says more than 30 bones broken; thanks public for support

Jeremy Renner arrives at the U.S. premiere of "The Founder" at the Cinerama Dome at ArcLight...
Jeremy Renner arrives at the U.S. premiere of "The Founder" at the Cinerama Dome at ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 3:25 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Actor Jeremy Renner, injured in a New Year’s Day snow plow accident near his home off the Mount Rose Highway, thanked the public Saturday its support in his recovery.

“These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all,” Renner said in an Instagram post.

This New Year his resolutions and morning workouts have changed, Renner said.

“I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I,” Renner wrote.

Fellow actor Chris Hemsworth chimed in: “Your a champion mate! We love you.”

“All our aloha,” actor Jason Momoa wrote.

Director James Gunn added his support as well.

Renner, 52, said earlier that he is recovering at home from what Nevada authorities say were serious chest injuries he suffered when he was run over by his 7-ton Pistenbully snow groomer while helping free a relative’s car on a private road, The Associated Press reported.


