Woman arrested after alleged suffocation murder in Sparks

Suzanne Ehlers
Suzanne Ehlers(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:27 PM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A 61-year-old woman was arrested Thursday on a charge she suffocated another person Jan. 1 in the Sparks industrial area.

Suzanne Ehlers was booked in the Washoe County jail on a charge of murder in the death of Kim Rohr. Sparks police did not explain the relationship between Ehlers and Rohr.

Police said they were called to the area of Rock Boulevard and Glendale Avenue about 4:01 p.m. on Jan. 1. They arrived to find Rohr unresponsive and Ehlers sitting on her neck and chest.

They took Rohr to a hospital and she remained unresponsive until she died Jan. 10. Police released Ehlers the night of the incident pending a more thorough investigation. Police said the investigation showed Ehlers was the primary aggressor and choked Rohr and sat on her chest for a prolonged period until Rohr was asphyxiated.

Police arrested Ehlers on Thursday afternoon.

