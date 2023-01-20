Sparks announces finalists for fire chief position

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:40 PM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks has narrowed its search for its next fire chief to three candidates, the city announced Friday.

The three finalists are:

· Lorenzo Gigliotti, Retired Fire Chief for the Apple Valley Fire Protection District, Apple Valley, California, who has 38 years in the fire service.

· Aaron Lowe, Deputy Fire Chief for the Carson City Fire Department, Carson City, Nevada, who has 28 years in the fire service.

· Patrick Reid, Deputy Fire Chief for the Pasco Fire Department, Pasco, Washington, who has 30 years in the fire service.

The three candidates were selected with the help of an outside recruiting firm.

On Jan. 25, the candidates will participate in a one-day assessment and interview to compete for the position. The City says they anticipate a chief will be nominated following the assessment.

“This group has a combined 96 years of experience in the fire service,” City Manager Neil Krutz said. “I am excited to see how well they perform under the challenging circumstances we will create through the assessment and interview process.”

The new candidates come months after Mark Lawson, who was previously hired for the position, was fired shortly before being charged with drug crimes.

