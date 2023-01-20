Reno fire damages 2 apartment buildings
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:52 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire at an apartment building at 170 Bisset Court damaged two apartment units, the Reno Fire Department said.
Investigators determined late Friday afternoon the blaze was caused by a malfunctioning bathroom ventilation fan.
The fire broke out at around 1:00 p.m. Friday, and there were no injuries reported.
The Reno Fire Department did not immediately provide additional details, but KOLO 8 News Now will provide updates if they become available.
