Reno fire damages 2 apartment buildings

The fire damaged two apartment buildings, the Reno Fire Department said.
The fire damaged two apartment buildings, the Reno Fire Department said.(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:52 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire at an apartment building at 170 Bisset Court damaged two apartment units, the Reno Fire Department said.

Investigators determined late Friday afternoon the blaze was caused by a malfunctioning bathroom ventilation fan.

The fire broke out at around 1:00 p.m. Friday, and there were no injuries reported.

The Reno Fire Department did not immediately provide additional details, but KOLO 8 News Now will provide updates if they become available.

