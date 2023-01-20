Reno fire damages 2 apartment buildings

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire at an apartment building at 170 Bisset Court damaged two apartment units, the Reno Fire Department said.

Investigators determined late Friday afternoon the blaze was caused by a malfunctioning bathroom ventilation fan.

The fire broke out at around 1:00 p.m. Friday, and there were no injuries reported.

The Reno Fire Department did not immediately provide additional details, but KOLO 8 News Now will provide updates if they become available.

