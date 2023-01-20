Reading Reno: Washoe County educator writes guidebook for teachers on how to redefine success

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:54 AM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “The joy in teaching lies in the joy of learning. It can and needs to come back. Our students need it, and so do our teachers. How do we get there?”

Local author, Belle O’Neill, stopped by Morning Break to talk about her new book, Dare to Connect: Redefining Success for the Modern Educator.

After 32 years teaching in the Washoe County School District, being a UNR supervisor of student interns and going abroad as a Fulbright Fellow for Teachers for Global Classrooms, O’Neill wanted to help our educational system.

Her book, Dare to Connect, was published July 2021 and is just the beginning of the conversation. She explained her belief that “education is the cornerstone of everything, as it prepares our students for their future as productive and responsible citizens in our society.”

During the interview she explained how parents, students, teachers, administrators and the community can work together to improve the education of our students. She shared “ The Six P’s of the Professional Teacher” and how it can enhance everyone’s experience in the education system.

Click here to learn more about Belle O’Neill. Dare to Connect can be purchased online.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amerigas tank in Rancho Haven
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
NDOW game wardens are looking for this pickup truck and say that the occupants are persons of...
Nevada Game Wardens seek public’s help in poaching case
Reno Public Market
Reno Public Market to host Grand Opening Weekend
Plane crash graphic
Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead after emergency landing
The newly renovated ‘Red Dog’ lift is open for business. A high speed six-seater lift that...
“Red Dog Day” at Palisades Tahoe

Latest News

Reno Rumble, Mason Moody Interview
PBR tour stops in the Biggest Little City for the Reno Rumble
We visited Juice Box Yoga in Reno to learn more about lifted.
Get Fit With John: KOLO 8′s John Macaluso pukes during first ever hot Pilates class
Get Fit With John: Hot Pilates/Lifted
Get Fit With John: Hot Pilates/Lifted
Ozempic also improves heart function and weight loss.
Demand for diabetes medication skyrocketing