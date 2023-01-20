Reading Reno: Washoe County educator writes guidebook for teachers on how to redefine success

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “The joy in teaching lies in the joy of learning. It can and needs to come back. Our students need it, and so do our teachers. How do we get there?”

Local author, Belle O’Neill, stopped by Morning Break to talk about her new book, Dare to Connect: Redefining Success for the Modern Educator.

After 32 years teaching in the Washoe County School District, being a UNR supervisor of student interns and going abroad as a Fulbright Fellow for Teachers for Global Classrooms, O’Neill wanted to help our educational system.

Her book, Dare to Connect, was published July 2021 and is just the beginning of the conversation. She explained her belief that “education is the cornerstone of everything, as it prepares our students for their future as productive and responsible citizens in our society.”

During the interview she explained how parents, students, teachers, administrators and the community can work together to improve the education of our students. She shared “ The Six P’s of the Professional Teacher” and how it can enhance everyone’s experience in the education system.

Click here to learn more about Belle O’Neill. Dare to Connect can be purchased online.

