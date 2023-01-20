PBR tour stops in the Biggest Little City for the Reno Rumble

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Are you ready to rumble?! The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour is coming to Reno this weekend.

Mason Moody, a professional bull rider from Letcher, SD, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to the Reno Rumble.

Moody has been passionate about bull riding since he was 9 years old. He finished his high school career as 8th in the National High School Rodeo finals. He plans to one day take over his family farm and ranch, but for now the excitement of pursuing a professional career in bull riding is his main focus.

The Reno Rumble is Jan. 20-21 at the Reno Events Center. Friday’s show starts at 8 p.m.; Saturday’s show starts at 7 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.