PBR tour stops in the Biggest Little City for the Reno Rumble

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:52 AM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Are you ready to rumble?! The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour is coming to Reno this weekend.

Mason Moody, a professional bull rider from Letcher, SD, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to the Reno Rumble.

Moody has been passionate about bull riding since he was 9 years old. He finished his high school career as 8th in the National High School Rodeo finals. He plans to one day take over his family farm and ranch, but for now the excitement of pursuing a professional career in bull riding is his main focus.

The Reno Rumble is Jan. 20-21 at the Reno Events Center. Friday’s show starts at 8 p.m.; Saturday’s show starts at 7 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amerigas tank in Rancho Haven
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
NDOW game wardens are looking for this pickup truck and say that the occupants are persons of...
Nevada Game Wardens seek public’s help in poaching case
Reno Public Market
Reno Public Market to host Grand Opening Weekend
Plane crash graphic
Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead after emergency landing
The newly renovated ‘Red Dog’ lift is open for business. A high speed six-seater lift that...
“Red Dog Day” at Palisades Tahoe

Latest News

Dare to Connect Author Interview
Reading Reno: Washoe County educator writes guidebook for teachers on how to redefine success
We visited Juice Box Yoga in Reno to learn more about lifted.
Get Fit With John: KOLO 8′s John Macaluso pukes during first ever hot Pilates class
Get Fit With John: Hot Pilates/Lifted
Get Fit With John: Hot Pilates/Lifted
Ozempic also improves heart function and weight loss.
Demand for diabetes medication skyrocketing