New Spaghetti Bowl construction will force additional closures

Drivers can expect reduced speeds through the work zone
(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:22 PM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Additional construction on the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress will force closures on Mill Street and the Second Street ramp.

Access to the ramp and/or street will be closed intermittently overnight from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27. Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will be available.

The new project will focus on finishing electrical work as well as work on their intelligent transportation system.

During the day, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m on Jan. 24 and Jan. 25, the northbound and southbound shoulders will be closed at the Mill Street and Second Street ramps.

