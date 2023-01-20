New program gives Nevadans a new way to enjoy state parks

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A new program that will allow you to borrow a park pass from a local public library for use at a state park is being unveiled by the state of Nevada.

The Library Park Passes cover the day use entrance fee for one passenger vehicle with up to eight people. It may be borrowed for one week, then returned to the library for others to use.

Each public library in Nevada will have two passes available for patrons.

“I thank Nevada’s public libraries for supporting our efforts to provide outdoor access for all,” said Nevada State Parks Administrator Bob Mergell. “By making libraries a gateway to State Parks, our goal is to help more Nevadans explore the outdoors, while creating healthier communities with stronger connections to Nevada’s spectacular natural and cultural resources.”

The new program is a collaboration between Nevada State Parks and the state’s public libraries, funded by the Nevada State Parks Gift Shop Grant Program.

Park fees may be assessed for boating, camping, or other specific fees including special programs or tours. The pass does not include federal, regional, or other public lands in Nevada that are not part the Nevada State Park system.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.