Multi-agency chase ends in arrest

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Michael Segna was arrested late Thursday night by detectives with the Regional Crime Suppression Unit, or RCSU.

The incident started earlier in the day, when Reno Police stopped a car they believed to have recently been stolen. Responders say an infant was in the car with Segna at the time. Segna allegedly drove away, hitting an officer in the process. That officer was not seriously hurt. Later, Carson City deputies tried to stop the same car. Segna eluded deputies, who then informed the RCSU he may be going to Sparks.

Detectives found Segna driving the car around the Nugget Casino and tried to arrest him, causing some property damage during the chase. When they caught up in the Stead area, Segna ran away on foot. A perimeter was set up and K9 Units assisted in the search, eventually locating Senga. He reportedly had two guns with him. Segna is a felon, prohibited from carrying firearms. The infant was found at an address in Stead, and placed in the care of Child Protective Services.

Segna is now facing multiple charges, including: Battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting an officer with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, reckless driving, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.