Movie: Minute: A weekend filled with drama and relationships

By Jayde Ryan
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:05 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In theaters, the family drama, The Son, puts Hugh Jackman in the role of a father who is juggling his old and new families. Peter finds out his eldest teenage son is struggling with mental health and he is unsure how to discuss it with his son and ex-wife played by Laura Durn. The movie highlights the collective ignorance families can have when it comes to mental health within a family. In this drama both families will learn how to talk, feel and put away the shame and guilt of mental health. The Son is now playing in theaters.

Also in theaters, the thriller movie Alice, Darling starring Anna Kendrick, who plays a woman with a psychologically abusive boyfriend, and without realizing it, Alice becomes an unwitting participant in an intervention that was staged by her friends. However, the intervention won’t be easy when Alice’s boyfriend shows up during the getaway. Alice, Darling is playing in theaters everywhere.

Finally, court is back in session on our streaming platforms. Night Court is a revival of the original sitcom that came out in the late 80′s’ through the 90′s. Melissa Rauch plays plays Judge Abby the daughter of late Harry Anderson’s original judge Harry Stone. John Larroquette also returns to the show as the once prosecutor now defense attorney Dan Fielding. Catch the show streaming now on Peacock.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amerigas tank in Rancho Haven
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
NDOW game wardens are looking for this pickup truck and say that the occupants are persons of...
Nevada Game Wardens seek public’s help in poaching case
Reno Public Market
Reno Public Market to host Grand Opening Weekend
Plane crash graphic
Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead after emergency landing
The newly renovated ‘Red Dog’ lift is open for business. A high speed six-seater lift that...
“Red Dog Day” at Palisades Tahoe

Latest News

The booking photo of Johnny Earl
In-home caregiver arrested for alleged theft of $8,000 worth of jewelry
New Spaghetti Bowl construction will force additional closures
Hug High School says there is no threat to the school and that classes will resume as planned
Hug High School addresses rumors of threats
Dare to Connect Author Interview
Reading Reno: Washoe County educator writes guidebook for teachers on how to redefine success