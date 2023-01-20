Movie: Minute: A weekend filled with drama and relationships

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In theaters, the family drama, The Son, puts Hugh Jackman in the role of a father who is juggling his old and new families. Peter finds out his eldest teenage son is struggling with mental health and he is unsure how to discuss it with his son and ex-wife played by Laura Durn. The movie highlights the collective ignorance families can have when it comes to mental health within a family. In this drama both families will learn how to talk, feel and put away the shame and guilt of mental health. The Son is now playing in theaters.

Also in theaters, the thriller movie Alice, Darling starring Anna Kendrick, who plays a woman with a psychologically abusive boyfriend, and without realizing it, Alice becomes an unwitting participant in an intervention that was staged by her friends. However, the intervention won’t be easy when Alice’s boyfriend shows up during the getaway. Alice, Darling is playing in theaters everywhere.

Finally, court is back in session on our streaming platforms. Night Court is a revival of the original sitcom that came out in the late 80′s’ through the 90′s. Melissa Rauch plays plays Judge Abby the daughter of late Harry Anderson’s original judge Harry Stone. John Larroquette also returns to the show as the once prosecutor now defense attorney Dan Fielding. Catch the show streaming now on Peacock.

