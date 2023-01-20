Man hit by train on tracks at Sutro

Tracks closed after crash
Tracks closed after crash(Karlie Drew)
By David Kohut
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:56 AM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 8:15 a.m.: Union Pacific says that around 6:45 a.m. Friday, a Union Pacific train struck a pedestrian near Sutro Street and East Commercial Way.

The collision occurred at the Sutro Street railroad crossing. The crew of the train was not injured.

Original Article: According to Reno Police, a man was hit by a train Friday morning while standing on the tracks at Sutro Street.

It’s not yet known why he was standing on the tracks, but investigators say they do not believe the crash was criminal in nature.

The man survived the collision and was taken to Renown to be treated for his injuries. Union Pacific will be taking over the investigation.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for the time being. The tracks are closed at the time of reporting, and there is no estimated time when traffic will fully reopen.

This is a developing story; we’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

