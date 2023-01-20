Mail delivery issues cause frustration in Sparks neighborhood

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been nearly a week and half since residents of a neighborhood in Sparks say they’ve last received their mail.

“I had bills in there, they sat in there forever. Today is the 19th, we haven’t had no service on this street since January 10th,” said Al Field, just one of the frustrated residents.

The daily waiting and not knowing if a USPS mail carrier will come by has caused frustrations to boil over.

“Everybody is feeling the same way, the whole street, normally you get mail every day, you get newspapers, you get all this other good stuff and right now I don’t even know what bills I got,” said Gary Bugell, who also lives in the neighborhood.

Most residents who live in the neighborhood off Vista and Laser Drive rely on the U.S Postal Service for bill notices, and without mail service there is concern of overdue bills.

One neighbor, Julie Anderson, goes down to her local post office every day, just five minutes away from the neighborhood experiencing issues.

“I’m afraid of identity theft, where is our mail- and this is income tax time you know- stuff is being sent to us! Where is it?” she said.

KOLO 8 New Now has reached out to USPS who say winter weather conditions have caused delays in parts of the region, but as far as whats happening in Sparks specifically, we are still waiting to hear back. Updates to come.

