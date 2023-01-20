Lombardo to deliver State of the State address Monday

Clark County Sheriff and Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo gives a victory speech during a news...
Clark County Sheriff and Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo gives a victory speech during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. Lombardo ran against incumbent Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)(Ellen Schmidt | AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Jan. 20, 2023
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Newly elected Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo will be giving his first State of the State address Monday.

The address will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Nevada Legislature Building in the Nevada Assembly Chambers.

KOLO 8 News Now will have his address on our Facebook page and on our website, as well as during our newscasts at 6:30 and 11:00 p.m.

The march will happen on Friday.
Republicans push abortion restrictions as March for Life rally comes to Washington D.C.
