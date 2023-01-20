In-home caregiver arrested for alleged theft of $8,000 worth of jewelry

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man working as an in-home caregiver for larceny.

On Nov. 7, WCSO responded for reports of a theft from a residence resulting in the loss of around $8,000 in jewelry.

An investigation by the WCSO determined Johnny Earl was responsible for the theft while serving as an in-home caregiver for veterans and the elderly.

Earl was arrested and booked on the following charges:

Theft

Grand Larceny

Possession of Stolen Property

Obtaining Money by False Pretenses

Anyone who believes they or a loved one may have been a victim of Earl is asked to contact Detective Claire Hoops at CHoops@washoecounty.gov.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.