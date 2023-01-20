In-home caregiver arrested for alleged theft of $8,000 worth of jewelry

The booking photo of Johnny Earl
The booking photo of Johnny Earl(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:03 PM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man working as an in-home caregiver for larceny.

On Nov. 7, WCSO responded for reports of a theft from a residence resulting in the loss of around $8,000 in jewelry.

An investigation by the WCSO determined Johnny Earl was responsible for the theft while serving as an in-home caregiver for veterans and the elderly.

Earl was arrested and booked on the following charges:

  • Theft
  • Grand Larceny
  • Possession of Stolen Property
  • Obtaining Money by False Pretenses

Anyone who believes they or a loved one may have been a victim of Earl is asked to contact Detective Claire Hoops at CHoops@washoecounty.gov.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amerigas tank in Rancho Haven
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
NDOW game wardens are looking for this pickup truck and say that the occupants are persons of...
Nevada Game Wardens seek public’s help in poaching case
Reno Public Market
Reno Public Market to host Grand Opening Weekend
Plane crash graphic
Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead after emergency landing
The newly renovated ‘Red Dog’ lift is open for business. A high speed six-seater lift that...
“Red Dog Day” at Palisades Tahoe

Latest News

New Spaghetti Bowl construction will force additional closures
Hug High School says there is no threat to the school and that classes will resume as planned
Hug High School addresses rumors of threats
A weekend filled with drama and relationships
Movie: Minute: A weekend filled with drama and relationships
Dare to Connect Author Interview
Reading Reno: Washoe County educator writes guidebook for teachers on how to redefine success