In-home caregiver arrested for alleged theft of $8,000 worth of jewelry
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:03 PM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man working as an in-home caregiver for larceny.
On Nov. 7, WCSO responded for reports of a theft from a residence resulting in the loss of around $8,000 in jewelry.
An investigation by the WCSO determined Johnny Earl was responsible for the theft while serving as an in-home caregiver for veterans and the elderly.
Earl was arrested and booked on the following charges:
- Theft
- Grand Larceny
- Possession of Stolen Property
- Obtaining Money by False Pretenses
Anyone who believes they or a loved one may have been a victim of Earl is asked to contact Detective Claire Hoops at CHoops@washoecounty.gov.
