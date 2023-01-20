Hug High School addresses rumors of threats

Classes will resume as normal
Hug High School says there is no threat to the school and that classes will resume as planned
Hug High School says there is no threat to the school and that classes will resume as planned(Hug High School's website)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:10 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Hug High School is addressing rumors circulating amongst students of a “possible incident” taking place at the Sparks school.

In a Connect Ed call, principal Cristina Oronoz says school police are investigating and there is not currently any evidence of a credible threat.

“Here at Hug High School, safety and security are our highest priority.  We take such rumors seriously, and School Police investigate each one.  Our students have been proactive in reporting information to us, and we appreciate it,” Oronoz said in the call.

They reminded parents that if they or their students see anything alarming on social media to immediately call police and to not share the information. They also promised to prosecute the persons responsible for the threat.

Classes will resume as normal. If any parents have concerns, they are invited to call their office at 775-321-3200.

