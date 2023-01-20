Gas line installation will close section of Sparks road

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The installation of a gas line along Touchdown Drive from Homerun Drive to Park Mesa Way will close a portion of the road in Sparks.

A portion of Touchdown Drive will be closed, and visitors to the nearby Golden Eagle Regional Park will be directed to use Homerun Drive to access the nearby Golden Eagle Regional Park starting Sunday.

Additional phases of the project will include improvements to the intersection of Vista Boulevard and Homerun Drive, which will be widened and lengthened to accommodate traffic flow. Improvements will also be made to the intersection of Homerun Drive and Touchdown Drive.

Construction will take place from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m as needed. The first of three phases is expected to wrap up by the end of February, with the project expected to be done completely mid-April.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.