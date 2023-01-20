First post-Roe March for Life leads to the Capitol in new era

By Peter Zampa
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:04 PM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The annual anti-abortion rally March for Life took place in Washington, D.C. Friday. It was the first ever event in a post Roe v. Wade America, exactly 50 years after the historic decision. A conservative leaning Supreme Court threw out constitutionally protected reproductive rights last June. The march used to end at the Supreme Court in a symbolic plea to justices to overturn Roe. This year they marched to the U.S. Capitol.

It is an event that typically brings out thousands of students and other leaders pushing an anti-abortion agenda.

“This fight continues because of what’s at stake. I can’t thank you enough for continuing this fight,” said Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) in a speech at the rally.

For some, like Scalise, it was not enough to leave abortion laws up to the states, as last year’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization did. Scalise says Congress should legislate on top of what the Supreme Court decision. House Republicans passed two abortion-related measures last week, almost guaranteed to die in the Senate.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) spoke at this year’s rally after leading the charge to dismantle Roe v. Wade.

“Together we lead the way to a society that truly empowers women and promotes life,” said Fitch.

Pro-choice advocates like Angela Vasquez Giroux from the National Association for the Repeal of Abortion Laws (NARAL) argue Republicans are out of step with the rest of the country.

“They’re really doing us a favor. They’re underlining, once again, how extreme they are. What lengths they’ll go to to make their financial backers happy,” said Vasquez Giroux.

Vasquez Giroux points to the 2022 midterm elections in which Republicans did not see the results they wanted, particularly in races where abortion rights were a key issue. She argues this movement is ignoring the will of the people and moving the country backwards.

“When people are that extreme in their beliefs, the only thing that is going to get through to them is when it hits them personally,” said Vasquez Giroux.

Since the fall of Roe v. Wade, 13 states have banned nearly all abortions. Nearly half of all states have proposed bans, though some are blocked in court.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amerigas tank in Rancho Haven
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
NDOW game wardens are looking for this pickup truck and say that the occupants are persons of...
Nevada Game Wardens seek public’s help in poaching case
Reno Public Market
Reno Public Market to host Grand Opening Weekend
Plane crash graphic
Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead after emergency landing
The newly renovated ‘Red Dog’ lift is open for business. A high speed six-seater lift that...
“Red Dog Day” at Palisades Tahoe

Latest News

Elijah McClain died in 2019 after being stopped while walking down the street in the Denver...
Colorado officials plead not guilty in Elijah McClain case
Sparks announces finalists for fire chief position
The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday,...
Justices interviewed as part of leak probe, Supreme Court marshal says
This combination of photos provided by the Sangamon County Sheriff's Dept. shows Peter J....
Illinois medics charged in patient’s killing bound for trial
FILE - Elon Musk appeared in court Friday.
Elon Musk takes witness stand to defend Tesla buyout tweets