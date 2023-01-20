Elko County Sheriff’s rescue man stuck in his home from deep snow
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:31 PM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Elko County Sheriff’s Office had to intervene after a man was trapped in his home due to the deep snow.
On Thursday, the department, along with a member of the Search and Rescue team, was called out to the Montello area of the city for the rescue.
The man had a physical disability, and needed to be moved to stay with a friend as he was running low on propane he was using to heat his home as well as for supplies.
The Sheriff’s Office was able to reach the home using a UTV and took him to a neighbor’s house.
