Colorado State defeats Nevada in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Nevada Athletics) - Despite double-doubles from junior guard Alyssa Jimenez and graduate student forward Megan Ormiston, Nevada women’s basketball fell to Colorado State 84-67 at Moby Arena on Thursday.

Jimenez (18 points, 11 rebounds) and Ormiston (15 points, 10 rebounds) are the first Nevada duo to post a double-double in the same game since Terae Briggs and Teige Zeller on Feb. 21, 2018.

Jimenez, a Thornton, Colorado, native who played just over an hour from her hometown, posted her third consecutive game with a double-double and her sixth double-double of the season.

Ormiston collected her second double-double of the season. Junior forward Lexie Givens scored a season-high 21 points, draining all five of her 3-point attempts.

Givens is the first player this season to make at least five 3-pointers and the first Nevada player to complete that mark since Feb. 12, 2022.

Colorado State opened the gates on fire and went on a 9-0 scoring run to open the first quarter.

Following a timeout, Nevada answered back with a 7-0 scoring run of their own to cut the deficit to two.

A Givens 3-pointer allowed Nevada to take its first lead of the game with 2:52 left in the first quarter, with junior guard Tiffany Siu registering her fourth assist of the quarter and matching a career-high.

Colorado State, however, ended the first quarter by scoring 10 unanswered points and used 62.1 percent first half shooting to go ahead by 15 at halftime. After Colorado State moved ahead by 19 in the third quarter, a pair of free throws by Ormiston cut a two-minute scoring drought.

When Nevada capitalized off a basket, Colorado State had the answer to maintain its double-digit advantage. The Rams used 46.7 percent fourth quarter shooting to keep its lead at bay for the final 10 minutes.

Nevada returns home to Lawlor Events Center on Saturday to take on Fresno State at 1 p.m. in the Pack’s Welcome Back game.

Postgame Notes

