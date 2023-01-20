Celebrating Lunar New Year at the Atlantis

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This Sunday is the start of the Lunar New Year. The Atlantis Resort, Casino, and Spa are featuring dining specials to celebrate.

The Red Bloom restaurant at the resort-casino offers popular tasty dishes from all across Asia, like ramen, a variety of dim sum, bao buns, pho, and fried rice.

This weekend they will have specials including a dim sum platter full of egg rolls, crispy sesame balls, and potstickers.

Red bloom will also be serving specialty soup dumplings you can’t get anywhere else here in Reno.

David Holman is Assistant Executive Chef at the Atlantis. He and Red Bloom Chef, Towan Loi look forward to being a part of this celebration,

“Cooking together with Chef Toan is an amazing opportunity. He does all the cooking; all the flavors are his. We are just putting things together with a brand-new menu and a brand-new chef. He has everything from dim sum, noodles, to steamed fish. All of these ideas are his, and I am taking all the credit, no, it’s his. Chef Towan is here,” Chef David Holman said.

Red Bloom opens at 11:30. Toucan Charlie’s Buffet and Grille is hosting Lunar New Year specials as well.

