Winter pet safety reminders from the SPCA of Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We all try to stay warm during these really cold months, but it’s also important to look after our pets. The SPCA of Northern Nevada shared that our pets can get cold just like we can.

Pet owners should look out for signs of their pet being uncomfortable like shaking or whining. Pets can experience frostbite and hypothermia.

It is crucial to not leave your pet outside for long periods in these temperatures. Look out for the de-icing salt when you’re on walks. It is toxic to pets.

When salting your sidewalk and driveway make sure it is pet friendly. After being out in the snow make sure to get those balls of snow off of them quickly.

Each pet is different, so it is important to know how adverse to the weather they are.

Emily Lee, Communications Director of the SPCA of Northern Nevada shared,

“If the temperature is 45 degrees or below, depending on o the pet, they may be showing signs of discomfort and certainly once it dips into the 30′s you know our vets say never leave a pet unattended out in the cold weather, especially for extended periods and especially for those small breed dogs.”

If a decrease in the activity for your pet is a concern, the SPCA recommends getting creative with hiding toys or treats for them to find in your home.

Looking into purchasing outerwear for your pet is ideal for this time of year. Sweaters, vests, and paw booties are recommended when your pet is out in the cold.

For more tips to keep your furry friend safe and warm during these winter months, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.