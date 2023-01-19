Swish for a Wish helping raise money for Make-a-Wish

By Rebecca Kitchen
Jan. 19, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Wolf Pack are shooting for wishes as part of Swish For a Wish presented by America First Credit Union.

Through the 2022-2023 season, every free throw made by the men’s basketball team translates into money for the Make-a-Wish Foundation to fulfill wishes for local kids.

There are currently 50 kids waiting to have their wishes fulfilled in our area. You can pledge any amount you are comfortable with, or a flat amount. But it is retroactive.

Currently, the team has made 346 free throws, so if you pledge $1 you are committing to at least $346.

The fundraiser runs through the regular season as well as post. For more information visit Swish for a WIsh.

