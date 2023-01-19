Suspect allegedly pepper sprayed arresting officers in Reno

Jason Pierce
Jason Pierce(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:29 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect who allegedly led authorities on chases three time allegedly used pepper spray and a collapsible baton on detectives before his arrest in downtown Reno.

Jason Pierce, 40, was booked into the Washoe County jail Wednesday on charges that include four counts of battery on a police officer, felony and misdemeanor eluding peace officers, obstructing and resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, drug charges and conspiracy to commit larceny.

The Regional Crime and Suppression Unit said Pierce is a suspect in three separate vehicle pursuits he led patrol officers on in both Sparks and Reno. In one pursuit he is a suspect in an assault with a deadly weapon. The RCSU also said he was involved in the theft of master keys for U.S. Post Office boxes and is also a suspect in commercial burglaries and mail thefts as well.

RCSU is comprised of detectives from the Sparks and Reno police departments and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

