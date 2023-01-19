Sparks hit-and-run causes concern

Sparks Police are still searching for the driver who left the scene.
By Ashley Grams
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:47 PM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The sight of first responders on Prater Way in Sparks isn’t unusual for neighbors in the area.

“I’ve seen cars go through our neighbor’s fence over there, I’ve seen them upside down,” said Wendy Flippo, a resident down the street from the accident.

Sparks Police say Tuesday morning a woman crossing the street at Prater and Probasco was killed after a hit-and-run.

For neighbors like Flippo, this isn’t a one time event. The dangerous traffic is a daily battle.

“I walk to work and walk home every day and I’ve almost been hit by cars,” she said.

Rafael Acevedo lives across the street and has already delt with speeding drivers. Four of them crashed through his fence into his front yard.

“Very dangerous for every person, walking or not walking or inside the house,” Acevedo said.

At the Prater and Probasco intersection, there is a crosswalk but no red light for drivers, just a flashing yellow one.

“They have ran around me, I’ll be in the crosswalk and they’ll go in the back or the front of me,” Flippo explained.

“Cars have almost hit me because they don’t stop.”

Flippo says she’s worried about the students walking to Dilworth Middle School and Sparks High School.

“They come by our house, sometimes they’re in the road and the cars are just…they don’t slowdown,” she said.

Sparks Police is investigating the deadly hit-and-run and asking for any information leading to the driver who left the scene.

“If anyone knows anything about this vehicle that was involved in this accident, that they would come forward,” Sparks Police Department Public Information Officer Stephen Goodrum said on scene.

Residents say more attention needs to be paid to this area, or serious accidents are bound to happen.

“That could have been me. That could have been me walking to work,” Flippo said.

If you would like to share information about the hit-and-run anonymously, you can call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Secret Witness is offering a $1,500 dollar reward for any information leading to the arrest of the driver.

