Second suspect in Reno kidnap, robbery arrested in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Regional Crime Suppression Unit on Wednesday arrested the second suspect in a November 2022 kidnapping and robbery in Reno.

Helen Marie Holguin, 47, was booked early Wednesday on two first degree kidnapping charges, two robbery charges and other robbery, assault and battery charges.

Brent Michel Martin, 27, was arrested Nov. 14 on similar charges.

The RCSU said the pair got into the vehicle of two people they knew on Nov. 9 at 5:40 p.m. in Reno and were armed with a handgun. Martin pointed a gun at one of the two victims then fired around in the roof and demanded they drive them to another location. Holguin and Martin hit the victims with their fists and gun and demanded money. Martin and Holguin stole several things from the victims, including their vehicle, the RCSU said.

RCSU is comprised of Detectives from the Sparks and Reno Police Departments and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

