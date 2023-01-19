Second suspect in Reno kidnap, robbery arrested in Sparks

Brent Michel Martin, left, and Helen Marie Holguin
Brent Michel Martin, left, and Helen Marie Holguin(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:37 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Regional Crime Suppression Unit on Wednesday arrested the second suspect in a November 2022 kidnapping and robbery in Reno.

Helen Marie Holguin, 47, was booked early Wednesday on two first degree kidnapping charges, two robbery charges and other robbery, assault and battery charges.

Brent Michel Martin, 27, was arrested Nov. 14 on similar charges.

The RCSU said the pair got into the vehicle of two people they knew on Nov. 9 at 5:40 p.m. in Reno and were armed with a handgun. Martin pointed a gun at one of the two victims then fired around in the roof and demanded they drive them to another location. Holguin and Martin hit the victims with their fists and gun and demanded money. Martin and Holguin stole several things from the victims, including their vehicle, the RCSU said.

RCSU is comprised of Detectives from the Sparks and Reno Police Departments and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDOW game wardens are looking for this pickup truck and say that the occupants are persons of...
Nevada Game Wardens seek public’s help in poaching case
Amerigas tank in Rancho Haven
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
Plane crash graphic
Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead after emergency landing
Snap Benefits
End of COVID-19 public health emergency to impact SNAP benefits
Reno Public Market
Reno Public Market to host Grand Opening Weekend

Latest News

Jason Pierce
Suspect allegedly pepper sprayed arresting officers in Reno
Truckee snofall
How Truckee Deals With Major Snow Storms
Expedition Dinosaur
Expedition: Dinosaur
Health Screenings in 2023
Health Screenings in 2023