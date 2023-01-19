Schools close in Northern Nevada over weather

Winter storms causing distance learning, campus closures
By David Kohut
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:36 AM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Winter weather is once again bringing delays and cancellations to classes in the area. The Washoe County School District is announcing that all classes for valley schools will be cancelled Thursday, along with all services offered on campus. However, Incline Village students will still be taking part in distance learning.

Along with Washoe County schools, the Lion and Lamb Christian School and Mater Academy are sending out the notice that classes have been canceled for the day.

Pinecrest Academy of Northern Nevada will be operating on a 2-hour delay. Because of Washoe County’s school closures, buses will not be available to bring kids to school.

Storey County is announcing all schools in the district will be on a 2-hour delay.

Truckee Meadows Community College has announced a delay for in-person classes Thursday. The opening of all physical locations, including the Child Care Center, has been pushed back to 10:00 a.m. because of expected hazardous driving conditions. All in-person classes before that time have been canceled, but remote learning will continue as scheduled.

