RTC to begin construction on transit station near Peppermill Casino

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC will begin construction on a new transit station near the Peppermill Casino next week.

The stop will be part of the RTC’s RAPID Virginia Line transit route.

The station will provide services such as level-boarding, lighting, real-time schedule information, seating for passengers waiting to board, protection from the elements, and LED lighting.

It will run every 10 minutes on weekdays, providing travel from the Virginia Street corridor from Meadowood Mall to the University of Nevada, Reno.

Crews will first remove the existing bus stop and then start working from the back of the new station towards the road.

“The RTC’s RAPID Virginia Line route is the busiest route on our transit system, so being able to support that ridership with the amenities and conveniences of a RAPID station is very important to us,” said RTC Director of Public Transportation and Operations Mark Maloney. “We know a lot of people use this stop to get to work, shopping, entertainment, dining, and more, and it’s time that we upgrade it to a RAPID station to encourage people to continue to choose to take transit.”

Traffic controls will keep two lanes open during the work. Lanes may close or shift depending on the needs of the construction crew.

The sidewalk on the east side of Virginia Street will be closed during construction, and pedestrians will be detoured to the west side of the road at the Peppermill and Brinkby intersections.

The project will cost $1.7 million.

