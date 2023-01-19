Oscar Mayer Weinermobile makes a stop in Reno; visits KOLO 8
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:00 AM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is making a three day stop in the Biggest Little City in the world.
It will be at these Smith’s locations around Reno from Thursday through Saturday:
Thursday 1/19/23
Smiths
10am-2pm
175 Lemmon Dr, Reno NV 89506
Friday 1/20/23
Smiths
10am-2pm
1255 Baring Blvd, Sparks NV 89434
Saturday 1/21/23
Smiths
10am-2pm
750 S Meadows Pkwy, Reno NV 89521
Organizers will give people a look inside the iconic vehicle and a chance to get your very own wiener whistle.
