Oscar Mayer Weinermobile makes a stop in Reno; visits KOLO 8

The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile made a stop at KOLO on Thursday
The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile made a stop at KOLO on Thursday(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:00 AM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is making a three day stop in the Biggest Little City in the world.

It will be at these Smith’s locations around Reno from Thursday through Saturday:

Thursday 1/19/23

Smiths

10am-2pm

175 Lemmon Dr, Reno NV 89506

Friday 1/20/23

Smiths

10am-2pm

1255 Baring Blvd, Sparks NV 89434

Saturday 1/21/23

Smiths

10am-2pm

750 S Meadows Pkwy, Reno NV 89521

Organizers will give people a look inside the iconic vehicle and a chance to get your very own wiener whistle.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amerigas tank in Rancho Haven
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
NDOW game wardens are looking for this pickup truck and say that the occupants are persons of...
Nevada Game Wardens seek public’s help in poaching case
Plane crash graphic
Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead after emergency landing
Reno Public Market
Reno Public Market to host Grand Opening Weekend
Snap Benefits
End of COVID-19 public health emergency to impact SNAP benefits

Latest News

Bureau of Land Management (BLM) logo.
BLM cancels February horse adoption event
Frefighter Davis Sommer lights a backfire to burn off vegetation while battling the Mosquito...
El Dorado County joins lawsuit against PG&E over Mosquito Fire
8 Things to Do
8 Things to Do
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather