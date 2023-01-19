Oscar Mayer Weinermobile makes a stop in Reno; visits KOLO 8

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is making a three day stop in the Biggest Little City in the world.

It will be at these Smith’s locations around Reno from Thursday through Saturday:

Thursday 1/19/23

Smiths

10am-2pm

175 Lemmon Dr, Reno NV 89506

Friday 1/20/23

Smiths

10am-2pm

1255 Baring Blvd, Sparks NV 89434

Saturday 1/21/23

Smiths

10am-2pm

750 S Meadows Pkwy, Reno NV 89521

Organizers will give people a look inside the iconic vehicle and a chance to get your very own wiener whistle.

