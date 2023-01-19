Open for Business: Reno Public Market invites community to grand opening weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After 7 years, the Reno Public Market is finally ready to be the premier shopping and dining experience in Reno.

It has one of the largest food halls on the West Coast and tons of local retail vendors. Doors officially open Friday, Jan. 20 with tons of activities planned throughout the weekend.

Steve Schroeder, general manager of Fireten Hospitality, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to come and see all the the Reno Public Market has in store for customers.

Reno Public Market’s grand opening weekend includes face painting and live art from 12-4 p.m.

Far Out is hosting a family-friendly scavenger hunt every day of the grand opening weekend.

Wyld Market is hosting a gallery opening for Golden Black, an artist featured at past Burning Man celebrations.

Makers Paradise Art Collective is hosting art-making for kids on the RPM Stage Live@Faye’s on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Reno Public Market will be open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. on Friday-Saturday; and 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.