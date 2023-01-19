NDOT to begin clearing Lyon County landslide Friday

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will begin clearing a rockslide in Lyon County starting Friday.

The rockslide happened on Jan. 10, scattering boulders and rocks across a 400 foot stretch of roadway through the Wilson Canyon between Smith Valley and Yerington.

A review the following morning determined the rockface was unstable.

An exact schedule for reopening has not been established, but NDOT hopes to open the road to one way traffic in the next few weeks.

