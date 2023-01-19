NDOT to begin clearing Lyon County landslide Friday

A photo of the rockslide in Lyon County
A photo of the rockslide in Lyon County(The Yerington/Mason Valley Fire Protection District)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:02 PM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will begin clearing a rockslide in Lyon County starting Friday.

The rockslide happened on Jan. 10, scattering boulders and rocks across a 400 foot stretch of roadway through the Wilson Canyon between Smith Valley and Yerington.

A review the following morning determined the rockface was unstable.

An exact schedule for reopening has not been established, but NDOT hopes to open the road to one way traffic in the next few weeks.

