Health District: Kimchi from Sparks store should be avoided

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Health District has advised the public to not eat certain kimchi from Yim’s Produce and Seafood in Sparks.

The spicy fermented cabbage made between Dec. 1, 2022, and Jan. 13, 2023, was not inspected, the health district said.

It was sold in quarter-gallon, half-gallon and 1-gallon containers from the store at 1210 N. Rock Blvd. and was also distributed to restaurants.

The kimchi was made in a facility that did not have a permit to make it, the health district said.

It should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

No reports of illness involving these products have been reported, the district said. People showing signs or symptoms of foodborne illness should contact a healthcare provider immediately.

Consumers with food safety questions can call 775-328-2434, option #8, or email foodsafety@washoecounty.gov

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.