Hands-On Dinosaur Exhibit Now Open in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a fun new way to boost your knowledge of dinosaurs. The Expedition Dinosaur exhibit is now open at the Wilbur D. May Museum. It features numerous interactive stations that kids and adults will want to get their hands on. There are also several animatronic dinosaurs that visitors can control.

“It’s really fun when I get to push all the buttons and look at all the dinosaurs,” says Lucas Guess, an 8-year-old who was visiting the museum.

His dad agrees.

“It was fun,” says David Guess. “You could move the neck, open the mouth, shake the tail and it’s pretty cool.”

One of the most popular stations features a table where kids can draw and color their own dinosaur, name it, and then insert it into a machine to watch it appear digitally on a screen.

“So cool, I never could have imagined something like that when I was a kid,” says Wes Jahn of the Wilbur D. May Museum.

Visitors receive a booklet that they can stamp at different interactive stations. There are also games, quizzes and photo opportunities.

The exhibit runs through April 30, 2023. Tickets are $10 for adults and $9 for children and seniors and can be purchased at the door.

